Get your home ready for the greatest season with our Fresh Cut Trees and Truck Framed Art Print! The nostalgic style of this print will complete your holiday design. Framed print measures 24.6L x 1.25W x 16.6H in. Print measures 24L x 16H in. Frame crafted of polystyrene Dark walnut frame finish Features a vintage truck in a snowy field Accented with the phrase "fresh cut Christmas trees" in black lettering Mounted on board Hues of green, white, red, black, and brown Weight: 4 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.