Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Medium 20 Container Food Storage Set

The Fresh & Save BPA-free vacuum sealer bags are designed to work with the vacuum sealer food pump. This keeps food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. This set of food storage bags features 20 medium bags. Freeze whole dinners, reheat lunch for one, or package up fresh ingredients. The easy-zip closure ensures a tight seal and no spills, and the included liquid barrier helps to ensure liquids aren't absorbed by the vacuum pump.*With the Fresh & Save system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish in our vacuum containers and bags and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum sealer bags and containers.Here's how it works: Simply fill the bag and close with the practical leak-proof zipper. Dock the vacuum pump onto the bag valve and at the push of a button extract the air in mere seconds. It stops automatically once a sufficient vacuum has been obtained. Then simply press the push button in the middle of the red silicone valve on the bag to seal it securely. Aromas and vitamins are locked in and food stays fresh up to five times longer!