Noble House French Script Beige Fabric Dining Chair, Set of 2

Add the finishing touch to your space with this Noble House Dining Chair. It offers an old-time elegance to enhance the decor in your home. This French script dining chair features beige linen with a nice handwriting pattern and carved espresso weathered oak legs. For a unique and beautiful look, place these with your table or as an accent piece in your bedroom or living room. This classic dining chair comes in a set of two and is comfortable to sit on for reading, eating and more.