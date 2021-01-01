Gevalia French Roast Ground Coffee, 12 oz. Bag

Gevalia French Roast Ground Coffee, crafted in the Swedish tradition, fills your mug with rich and never-bitter coffee. There are 150 years of Swedish craftsmanship brewed into this full bodied classic French roast coffee - Gevalia takes the best raw coffee beans and carefully roasts them to perfection for this ground coffee. Dark roast processing creates a bold and flavorful cup. Made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from around the world, this premium roasted fresh coffee is a complex brew with smoky, dark fruit notes. The coffee is packaged as a 12 ounce bag of coffee grounds. After opening, keep flavor locked in with the fold over tin tie resealable bag. These resealable bags are extra convenient when stocking your coffee bar. Try Gevalia ground coffee and experience the taste of 150 years of Swedish tradition. With over 30 different coffees, from intense dark roasts to exotic varietals, you are sure to find your perfect sip. Check out Gevalia caramel macchiato K-Cups or Gevalia mocha latte K-Cups next. And for a decaf option, Gevalia also has plenty of non-caffeinated coffee products available. In addition, if you're searching for bulk coffee beans, look for our Colombian coffee beans and fair trade coffee beans.