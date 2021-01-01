Malibu Wide Plank Take Home Sample- French Oak Fortuna Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring - 7.17 in. Wide X 11.75" Length

Welcome to the most beautiful and durable Waterproof Rigid Core Vinyl Flooring option in the market: Malibu Wide Plank Designer Rigid Core with ArmorCore Technology. Here is beauty, protection and performance at a price within reach. These gorgeous planks have been designed to perfection with perfect clarity and enhanced grain definition for an elevated hardwood visual with each plank featuring micro-bevel edges and ends. Easy DIY or Pro installation for simple and quick projects in your kitchen, living room, bathrooms, bedrooms or basement. Malibu Wide Plank Designer Rigid Core features exceptional on trend color tones to suit any decor from traditional to modern. The days of worrying about scratches, dents and water damage are over with these exceptional 100% designer waterproof floors. Backed by a lifetime residential warranty, Malibu Wide Plank Designer Rigid Core is compliant, EPA and CARB 2 certified for your safety, it has also achieved the highly coveted Floor Score certification which is the most recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) certification standard for flooring materials. Malibu Wide Plank - here to expand design possibilities. This product listing page is for one 7.17 inches wide and 11.75 inches length sample of the floor. The actual flooring when ordered in case quantity will be 7.17 inches wide and 60 inches Length. Color: Fortuna.