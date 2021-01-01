Trademark Fine Art French Linen Garden II by Daphne Brissonnet 16x16 FRM Art, WHT MTD (WAP0101-W1616MF)

The "Trademark Fine Art WAP0101-W1616MF "French Linen Garden II" by Daphne Brissonnet 16" x 16" Framed Art, White Matted" will be a worthy addition to any art connoisseur’s collection. Put up this painting print in entryways or reception areas to uplift the atmosphere of that space. Attributed to Daphne Brissonnet, the elaborate details and appealing color composition of this art work translate on to your walls and its immediate surroundings. The work depicts the vibrant colors and freshness of flowers that uplift the overall ambience of the room. It showcases an illustration of white flowers on a grey background. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums. An antique white mat brings out the details of the artwork. The artwork comes with a wooden frame that has a matt finish and blends well with any decor..Brown wooden frame.Type of Art: Graphic Art.Artist: Daphne Brissonnet.Mat Finish: White.Size: 16"H x 16"W.Accentuate your home or office walls with the "Trademark Fine Art WAP0101-W1616MF "French Linen Garden II" by Daphne Brissonnet 16" x 16" Framed Art, White Matted"