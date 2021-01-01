Simple, classic lines provide a perfect frame for the hummingbird motif, and precision manufacturing enhances appearance, security and durability. Aluminum alloy construction is up to 6 times stronger than steel and cannot rust. Built-in, black perforated aluminum screen offers the ultimate in security protection while maintaining light and air flow. Door has the hinges on the left and the lockbox on the right when viewed from the outside looking in. 5-5/8-in x 1-1/2-in frame offers superior strength and security. Protective powder-coat backed by a 5-year warranty for a beautiful and durable finish. One-time use one-way driver bit and touch up paint included. Welded hinges and mitered corners add strength, enhance appearance and increase security. Fits most standard size 36-in x 80-in openings; surface mount affixes to the face of the entryway trim. TITAN French Hummingbird 36-in x 80-in White Aluminum Surface Mount Security Door | 1S2034EL2WHP5A