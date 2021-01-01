Violet Linen French Geometrical Pattern, Luxury Ultra Soft 200 Thread Count Cotton, Blue, Twin 48-inch, 6 Piece, Bedding Duvet Cover Set for Two Beds

The lush allover pattern on our French Duvet Cover adds an elegant layer to the bed. Woven of soft cotton, Modern n Contemporary designs, color fest printing, smooth finish and firm, and also cool to the touch, making it an ideal layer on warmer nights. giving your décor an elegant update. Bring a touch of class into your bedroom with this luxurious, What better way to add a crisp clean feel to the room then by adding this luxurious duvet set. The pattern just enhances the calming environment completing any room. Naturally lightweight fabric perfect for summer use or layer it on for cold weather. that is smooth to the touch, for comfort and longevity. 6 Piece Set - Contains two 64" by 82" duvet covers, two 48" X 76" fitted sheets, two 20" X 26" pillow shams. all sizes are approximately The fitted sheet mattresses up to 13-inch, Pillow shams coordinate with the top of bed and are finished with a 2" flange, Duvet and sham reverse to same. Duvet features a hidden button closure; sham features a envelope closure. Fabric content: 100% Cotton, Care instruction: machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. easy care little or no ironing required, Imprted