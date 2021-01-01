'French Fruit' Graphic Art Print on Wood

Features:Wood pieces are hand selected by fine craftsmen for printingIncludes a certificate of authenticityArrives ready to hangMade in the USAProduct Type: AdvertisementsPrint Type: Vintage AdvertisementPrimary Art Material: WoodPrimary Art Material Details: Natural Pine WoodAdditional Materials: Color: Black/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Style: Farmhouse / CountrySize (Size: 24" H x 24" W): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 32" H x 32" W): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 40" H x 40" W): Large 33"-40"Shape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Food & BeverageAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Fruits 2Entertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: French FruitEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 40" W): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 40" W): 40Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 24" W, 32" H x 32" W, 40" H x 40" W, 18" H x 18" W): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 10Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 32" W): 13Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 40" W): 18Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 7Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 18" H x 18" W