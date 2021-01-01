Oster French Door Convection Toaster Oven, Countertop Oven, Metallic & Charcoal

Upgrade your kitchen with the Oster French Door Convection Countertop Oven. Use it to bake, broil, toast and more. It comes in handy when entertaining and oven space is tight, or in warm weather when your main oven is too hot. The convection toaster oven also warms and defrosts, giving you flexible options. Open both doors easily with a single pull. The large toaster oven fits two large take-and-bake pizzas. The oven also comes with two racks and a durable baking pan. This Oster French door toaster oven features Turbo Convection technology to cook faster and brown more evenly. It also has a removable crumb tray that makes cleaning easy.