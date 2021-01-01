Fregoso 30.5" Silver Table Lamp

Features:A high-quality lamp with an easy to clean baseProduct Type: StandardBase Color: SilverBase Material: GlassBase Material Details: Metal Type: Wood Type: Base Shape: RoundNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 1EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: IncandescentIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: NoWattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E27/Medium (European)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Battery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: Rotary SocketSwitch Location: SocketSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: Theme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: FabricShade Material Details: Shade Shape: EmpireSet Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 110Shade Fitter Type: Spider/HarpBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: