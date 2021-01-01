Freestyle Libre Reader Cable, BoxWave [DirectSync Cable] Durable Charge and Sync Cable for Freestyle Libre Reader

🏃 [HI-SPEED SUPPORT] Supports Hi-Speed USB 2.0 DATA TRANSFERS! 💰 [LOW COST] Why pay more? Get the DirectSync Cable for your Libre Reader that functions just as well OR BETTER than your original cable for a fraction of the cost! ✌ [DUAL-FUNCTION] The DirectSync cable SYNCS and CHARGES your Libre Reader. The DirectSync's dual-function design makes traveling convenient! 💪 [STABILITY AND STRENGTH] A SHIELDED cable provides PROTECTION to your cable to insure you get the most use and LONGEST LIFE out of your DirectSync. Features strong rubberized grommet strain reliefs to avoid kinks or splitting! 📒 [SPECIFICATIONS] Generous 3-FOOT LENGTH so you don't have to awkwardly prop up your Libre Reader "just so" in order to get a charge!