Nulo Freestyle Duck & Tuna Recipe Grain-Free Canned Cat & Kitten Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12

Give your cat a meal made with premium ingredients you can trust with Nulo Freestyle Duck & Tuna Recipe Grain-Free Canned Cat & Kitten Food! This feline formula is crafted with real duck as the very first ingredient, followed by chicken, turkey liver and tuna for the high-quality protein your pet needs to fuel her muscles. She will love the texture of every tender bite and the irresistible taste of the lip-smacking gravy. And while you won’t find any grains, corn, wheat or anything artificial in this palatable pate, you will find superfoods like cranberries, kelp and pumpkin, vitamins, minerals, healthy omegas and taurine—an amino acid that helps support your cat’s overall health. Just pop open a can with the easy-pull tab and watch your cat purr with approval!