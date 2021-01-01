Nulo Freestyle Chicken & Cod Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat & Kitten Food, 14-lb bag + Nulo Freestyle Silky Mousse Tuna & Shrimp Recipe Grain-Free Wet Cat

Treat your feline to good nutrition and phenomenal flavor with Nulo Freestyle Chicken & Cod Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat & Kitten Food and Nulo Freestyle Silky Mousse Tuna & Shrimp Recipe Grain-Free Wet Cat Food. Both foods provide plenty of the animal-based protein cats and kittens need to grow and maintain lean muscle mass. Freestyle Chicken & Cod contains a balanced amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids nourish your cat’s skin and help promote a beautiful shiny coat. Meanwhile, Freestyle Silky Mousse contains a variety of amino acids, vitamins and nutrients to promote healthy vision, heart function and overall health. It also includes tuna, shrimp, dried egg, and tuna broth to give the food feline-approved fishy flavor. The specially made disc-shaped kibble and creamy wet food offer a texture and taste that kitties simply adore. These Nulo recipes are sure to leave your cat purring in appreciation!