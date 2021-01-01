When carrying something as bulky as a tree, the weight of it is enough to get you frustrated, you don’t need the cover closing up on you just as your about to insert the tree. Therefore, we have created this multi-purpose superior artificial tree storage container primarily for that reason. Zipper opens cover on 3 sides giving your tree full admission access. And unlike similar tree storage bags, it stands on its own taking the place of your partner whereas tree is inserted instantly with the least bit of effort. Regarding transportation, bag comes equipped with 3 highly-durable rubbered wheels efficiently transferring it to the garage effortlessly. With that in mind, both you and your decorative Christmas tree will be able to enjoy the holiday in its entirety. OSTO FreestandingRolling Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bagfor Trees Up to 7.5 ft, Tall 600D Polyester Fabricwith CardboardStructure;Wide