Hestan 48" Freestanding Natural Gas Range KRG485GDLPOR

48" Freestanding Gas Range with 5 Sealed Burners, Double Ovens, 7.4 Total Capacity, 12" Griddle, Continuous Cast Iron Grates, CircuFlame™ Power Burner, PureVection™ Technology, and Infrared Broiler: Citra, Liquid Propane. Optimize combustion efficiency to produce top cooking performance with the combination of 5 Brass sealed burners and burner bowl. Heavy-duty, porcelain enameled oven interior for even heat distribution. Concealed bake and convection fan designed for ease of cleaning and more usable capacity. 4.9 cubic feet oven cavity (large right oven) and 2.5 cubic feet oven cavity (smaller left oven). Commercial-grade stainless steel griddle features a high-performance infrared gas burner system and thermostat for precise temperature control. Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a continuous uninterrupted and maximized cooking surface for best in class coverage. CircuFlame™ brass sealed center power burner provides 30,000 BTUs of high-performance cooking power, featured in Michelin-starred restaurants. Electronically controls multiple heating convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting and convection baking. 20,000 BTUs infrared broiler (large right oven) for intense searing and finishing. Provides safe, quick and proper gas ignition. Igniter will continue to spark until the burner flame is established, and re-ignite in the case of flame blow out. Three professional oven racks. Soft-on & off oven interior lighting. Zamak die-cast range and oven control knobs. Comes standard with Island Trim. Fuel Type: Natural Gas. Style: Freestanding. Number of Burners: 5. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Type of Grates: Cast Iron. Continuous Grates: Yes. Griddle: Yes. Griddle BTU: 15,000 BTU. Double Oven: Yes. Total Oven Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft. Large Oven Capacity (Right): 4.9 Cu. Ft. Small Oven Capacity (Left): 2.5 Cu. Ft. Viewing Window: Yes. Convection: Yes. Infra-Red Broiler: Yes. Broiler BTU: 20,000 Btu/Hour. Self-Cleaning: Yes. Racks: 3. Proofing: Yes. Meat Probe: Yes. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Removable Door: Yes. Dual-Flow (front) Hi: 23000 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Low: 4200 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Simmer Hi: 1500 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Simmer Low: 500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Hi: 15500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Low: 4200 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Simmer Hi: 1500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Simmer Low: 500 BTU. Single Flow Max: 30000 BTU. Single Flow Low: 4200 BTU. Cutout Width: 48". Cutout Depth: 24 1/2". Height: 38 3/8". Volts: 110/120 V. Amps: 15 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Star K: Yes. Parts & Labor: 2 Years.