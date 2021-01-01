Hestan 36" Freestanding Natural Gas Range KRG365NGWH

36" Freestanding Professional Gas Range with Dual-Flow Burner System, Heavy-Duty Cast-Iron Grates, CircuFlame™, PureVection™ Technology, Marquise Accented™ Handle, and 5.8 Cu. Ft. Capacity: Froth, Natural Gas. Provide a continuous uninterrupted and maximized cooking surface for best in class coverage. In combination with brass sealed burner and burner bowl, designed to optimize combustion efficiency to produce top cooking performance, including the fastest time-to-boil. Award-winning CircuFlame™ brass sealed center power burner provides 30,000 BTUs of high-performance cooking power, featured in Michelin-starred restaurants and used by top chefs around the country. Allows for significant turndown capability from high BTU performance (23,000 BTUs front burners) to low continuous simmer (500 BTUs all burners). Easy to remove and clean. Provides safe, quick and proper gas ignition. The igniter will continue to spark until the burner flame is established, and re-ignite in the case of a flame blow out. Electronically controls multiple heating convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting and convection baking. Achieved by alternating and adjusting the levels of heat and air circulation needed to produce the best result. 5.8 cubic feet of heavy-duty, porcelain-enameled oven cavity interior for even heat distribution. Concealed bake and convection fan designed for ease of cleaning and more usable capacity. For intense searing and finishing. Eliminates soufflé-crashing slams and ensures that the door closes fully to secure heat inside with counterbalanced assisted closing. Commercial grade end caps and Marquise Accented™ handle and control panel which hides fingerprints are ergonomically designed for ease of opening and closing of the oven door. It provides improved viewing area while keeping temperatures outside cool to touch. Three professional oven racks with six-position rack support glide easily and offer convenient access. Add functionality and brilliant illumination. Soft-On & Off Oven Interior Lighting. Zamak Die-Cast Range and Oven Control Knobs. Comes Standard with Island Trim. Sabbath Mode. Star-K Certified. Fuel Type: Natural Gas. Style: Freestanding. Color: Froth. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Viewing Window: Yes. Clock: No. Number of Burners: 5. Oven Capacity: 5.8 Cu. Ft. Convection: Yes. Proof Mode: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Self-Cleaning: No. Racks: 3. Meat Probe: No. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Removable Door: Yes. Dual-Flow (front) Hi: 23000 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Low: 4200 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Simmer Hi: 1500 BTU. Dual-Flow (front) Simmer Low: 500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Hi: 15500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Low: 4200 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Simmer Hi: 1500 BTU. Dual-Flow (rear) Simmer Low: 500 BTU. Single Flow Max: 22000 BTU. Single Flow Low: 4200 BTU. Color: Available in Twelve (12) Hestan signature color finishes. Backguards: Low Back 10" and High Shelf 20". Gas: Natural Gas (NG) or Liquid Propane (LP). Cooktop: Wok Ring. Conversion Kits: Gas conversion kits (NG/LP). Altitude Kit: High altitude kit. Rack: Telescopic Oven Rack. Volts: 110/120 V. Amps: 15 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Width: 36". Depth: 24 11/16". Height: 38 3/8". Depth to Handle: 30 13/16". Cutout Width: 36". Cutout Depth: 24 1/2". Approximate Shipping Weight: 490 Lbs. Parts & Labor: 2 Years.