FiveStar 30" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range TPN2827W

30" Freestanding Gas Range with 4 Sealed Burners, 3.69 Cu. Ft. Oven Capacity, Broiler Drawer, Continuous Grates, Manual Clean, TurboFlow Convection Technology, and Ultra High-Low Burners: Black. With 350 to 18,900 BTU of burner power - the industry's widest range of performance - you can bring a giant pot of pasta water to a boil in just minutes, or make the most delicate sauces with ease. FiveStar has the fuel source to fit your cooking needs. Choose between the moist heat of a gas oven that's perfect for roasting or braising chicken or the crisping, dry heat of an electric oven for baking the most delicious pies. Decreases cooking times by as much as 30% and the incredible even heat circulation provides the ultimate in baking and roasting performance. A cast-iron ring designed for the rounded shape of a wok makes high-temperature, Asian cooking simple (Standard on sealed burner models only). FiveStar continuous grates are designed to allow pots and skillets to slide easily from one burner to another. A lift-off oven door and removable burner grates and oven racks make cleaning up after a meal quick and easy. 3.69 Cu. Ft. Oven Capacity. Broiler Drawer. Oven/Broiler Burner: Up to 18,000 BTUs. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Drawer: Broiler. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Gas. Gas Type: Liquid Propane. Number of Burners: 4. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Digital Clock: No. Oven Capacity: 3.69 Cu. Ft. Oven Racks: 2. Sabbath Mode: No. Self-Cleaning: No. Convection: No. Timer: No. Temperature Probe: No. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Removable Door: Yes. Oven BTUs: 18,000. Burner 1 (Front Left): 18,900 BTU Ultra High-Low - 350 BTU Simmer. Burner 2 (Rear Left): 18,900 BTU Ultra High-Low - 350 BTU Simmer. Burner 3 (Front Right): 18,900 BTU Ultra High-Low - 350 BTU Simmer. Burner 4 (Rear Right): 18,900 BTU Ultra High-Low - 350 BTU Simmer. Volts: 120 V. Amps: 5 A. Width: 30". Depth: 24". Height: 36". Oven Interior Width: 24". Oven Interior Depth: 19". Oven Interior Height: 14". Standard Backguard: 11" (Not Included). Range Leg Adjustment: 2" maximum, from 35 7/8" to 37 7/8". Net Weight: 205 lbs. Shipping Weight: 240 lbs.