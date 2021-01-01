Freestanding Hot, Cold, and Room Temperature Electric Water Cooler

The Free-Standing Hot, Cold, and Room Temperature Electric Water Cooler uses 3 and 5-gallon water bottles and features stainless steel food-grade water tanks to provide safe drinking water at the push of a button. LED indicators let you know when cold and hot water are available. Solid red indicates that hot water is ready and solid blue indicates that cold water is ready. Yellow indicates low water levels in reservoir. The bottom load dispenser features hot, cold and room temperature water with separate spigots and push buttons to dispense water. Includes a hot water child safety lock to keep your little ones safe. The cold water thermostat allows you to adjust the temperature of your drinking water from 39-46 degrees Fahrenheit. Compressor cooling makes getting the right water temperature simple, with a cooling reservoir of 0.66 gallons. Hot water reservoir is 0.16 gallons with a heating range of 194 degrees Fahrenheit. The on-demand kettle feature heats water in as little as 3 minutes. This water dispenser comes with a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. Other features include a night light for getting around the house at night. Compatible with GWF8 Filtration System (not included). Dispenser is perfect for home living and has a platinum and high-gloss black finish. CSA certified in North America. Energy Star Compliant.