The Freestanding 4 Panel Folding Pet Gate from Pet Adobe is a safe and efficient way to confine your pets while offering a decorative touch to your home decor. The accordion style four panel wood barrier is 72-inches long to accommodate most doorways, thresholds, hallways, and staircases without marking walls or drilling holes. Connected with strong metal hinges, the pet gate folds down to 4-inches wide for compact storage. Pet Pal Freestanding Expandable Brown Wood Pet Gate | 804963FYS