LG 30" Freestanding Electric Range LREL6323S

30" Electric Smart Range with 5 Radiant Elements, 6.3 cu. ft. Convection Oven Capacity, Storage Drawer, AirFry with Fan Convection, EasyClean®+Self Clean, Wi-Fi, SmartDiagnosis™, and Dual Element 9"/12": Stainless Steel. It provides 100 - 3,200 BTUs to meet various cooking requirements. It gives you more space and gives you the flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time. It's a convenient, stylish way to store all your kitchen necessities and stay organized. It is specially designed for oil-free frying and it eliminates the need for small air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen counter clutter. LG EasyClean® delivers the fastest oven-cleaning feature, a clean oven in just 10 minutes, and is effective for small and light soils, whereas the Self Clean feature can be used to remove heavy, built-up soils. Get a better view of your meals as they cook. You can control your appliance from any room in your home with your smartphone to make cooking even more convenient. Send you installation reports, usage details, and alerts about potential issues before they even happen-so you can keep your home running smart. The SmartDiagnosis feature helps the service center diagnose problems with the range right over the phone, or with a simple app on your smartphone, helping you minimize costly inconvenient service calls. Use your voice to activate features and Alexa will do the work for you. Control features with the sound of your voice with the Google Assistant. Send you installation reports, usage details, and alerts about potential issues before they even happen-so you can keep your home running smart. Innit is a personalized solution to help you easily shop for the right ingredients and confidently cook delicious meals. Get personalized recipes and weekly meal ideas from experts. SideChef is a cooking assistant in your pocket and it provides guided cooking, meal planning, and shopping list capabilities. Get inspired with meal recommendations and customized cook times. Cook gourmet meals with no prep and no manual work-just scan a code to get started. Remotely check the status of your ovens and send cooking instructions to your appliances directly from a recipe in the Drop Recipes app, ensuring everyday home cooking with better results. Quick and powerful precision! No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to a boil. Sabbath Mode. 9-inch & 12-inch Dual Elements. Hot Surface LED Indicator. 6 Pass Hidden Bake. Tinted Window. Door Lock. Automatic Safety Shut-Down. Stainless Trim Cooktop. Oven Capacity: 6.3 cu. ft. Storage Drawer Capacity (No Handle): 0.8 cu. ft. Color: Stainless Steel. Knobs: Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted. Handle: Stainless Steel. Oven Door Feature: WideView™ Window (Smog Glass). Drawer Type: Storage. Display White: LED. Language: English. Clock: 12 hr. or 24 hr. (option). Kitchen Timer: Yes. Timed Cook: Yes. Temperature Unit of Measure: Fahrenheit / Celsius. Cooking Complete Reminder Volume: Beeper (Hi, Low, Off). Sabbath Mode: Yes. Wi-Fi Connect: Yes. Proactive Customer Care: Yes. Smart Diagnosis™: Yes. Works with: LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SIDECHEF. Cooktop Type: Radiant, Ceramic Glass. Number of Cooktop Burners: 5. Element/Burner - Left Front: 9" / 6" Dual - 3,200W UltraHeat™. Element/Burner - Left Rear: 6" Single - 1,200W. Element/Burner - Right Front: 12" / 9" Dual - 3,000W. Element/Burner - Right Rear: 6" Single - 1,200W. Element/Burner - Center: 7" Single - 100W Warming Zone. Hot Surface Indicator Light: Yes. Oven Type: Single Oven. Oven Cooking System: Fan Convection. Convection Conversion Auto Adjust: Yes. Oven Cleaning Type: EasyClean® + Self Clean. Self-Clean Oven Door Lock: Automatic. Oven Capacity (cu. ft.): 6.3. Broiler Element Power: 4,200W. Bake Element Power: 3,400W. Hidden Bake Element: Yes. Number of Rack Positions: 7. Number of Oven Racks: 2. Oven Rack Type: 2 Standard. Drawer Type: Storage. Oven Modes: Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm. Oven Light Type: Halogen. Amp Rating at 208V: 46.6. Amp Rating at 240V: 53.8. KW Rating at 208V: 9.7. KW Rating at 240V: 12.9. Required Power Supply Amp: 40. Shipping Weight: 181 lb. Product Weight: 157 lb. Cabinet Width: 30". Overall Depth - including Handle: 28 7/8". Overall Height: 46 1/0". Overall Width: 29 7/8". Oven Interior Width: 24 7/8". Oven Interior Height: 21 3/8". Oven Interior Depth: 20". Height to Cooking Surface: 36". Drawer Dimensions Width: 22 3/16". Drawer Dimensions Height: 4 1/2". Drawer Dimensions Depth: 16 3/8". Carton Dimensions Width: 31 1/2". Carton Dimensions Height: 51". Carton Dimensions Depth: 30 17/32". Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Standard Rack: 2. Spray Bottle: Yes. Scouring Pad: Yes.