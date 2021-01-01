Hestan 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range KRD364GDNGTQ

Advertisement
36" Dual Fuel Range with 4 Burners, 12" Griddle, MarquiseDisplay™, PureVection™, CircuFlame™, Continuous Grates and 5.8 cu. ft. Oven Cavity: Natural Gas / Bora Bora. High performance dual-ow burner system allows for significant turndown capability from high Btu performance (23,000 Btu/hour Front Burners) to low continuous simmer (500 Btu/hour All Burners). Thermostatically controlled, teflon coated, 1/4" thick stainless steel griddle plate. Exclusive PureVection™ technology, electronically controls multiple heating elements and convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting, convection baking, and self cleaning processes. Touch control oven display is discreetly and conveniently located in Marquise™ accented oven door handle that shows time, modes, and temperature. Extra-Wide Oven Window. Continuous Grates. Backlit Control Knobs. Gentle Close Door. 5.8 cu. ft. Oven Cavity. Width: 36". Depth: 24 1/2". Height: 35 3/4". Volts: 240/208V. Amps: 40A.