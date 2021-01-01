FiveStar 48" Freestanding Dual Fuel Liquid Propane Range TPN5377SW

48" Freestanding Professional Dual Fuel Range with 6 Sealed Burners, Double Oven, 6.15 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Broiler Drawer, Continuous Grates, Self Clean, and Lodge® Cast Iron Griddle/Grill: Black with Brass Package. 48" side-by-side double-oven has two broilers, six burners and double sided grill/griddle. All surface sealed burners designed for maximum heat up to 18,900 BTU on liquid propane gas. Extra-heavy, porcelain-covered cast iron burner grates. Large, easy-to-read knobs with push-to-turn safety feature. Large, commercial-type griddle thermostatically controlled for a variety of heat settings. Porcelain grease well for griddle lifts out for easy cleanup (griddle models only). Stainless steel griddle cover/work surface (griddle models only). Cover also fits Barbecue grill. Oven lights with control panel switch. Commercial strength, four-position adjustable oven racks-three in each convection oven, two in all others. Lift-off oven doors. Electric waist-high broiler in dual-fuel models. All-porcelain broiler pan and grill. Gas broiler below each gas oven. Exclusive, pull-out gas broiler tray for easier access. Energy-saving, pilotless electronic ignition with re-ignition on all gas oven and griddle burners. 11" stainless steel backguard for extra wall protection. Designed for zero clearance to cabinets below countertop. Fits standard 24" deep kitchen base cabinets. 4" toe space matches standard kitchen cabinets for unbroken line from cabinet to range. Four heavy-duty adjustable stainless steel leveling legs. Design certified by the American Gas Association for residential use. MFG SKU TPN-537-7SW. Large Oven: 3.69 Cu. Ft. Small Oven: 2.46 Cu. Ft. Total: 6.15 Cu. Ft. Sealed Surface Burner Rating: 18,900 BTU. Ultra High-Low Simmer: 350 BTU. Oven/Broiler Burner: 18,000 BTU. Griddle Burner: 10,500 BTU. Gas Service Line: 1/2". Electrical Requirements: 120/240v, 35 Amps. Electric Oven: 2,600 Watt Bake Element. Electric Broiler: 3,000 Watt Waist-High Broil Element. Overall Width: 48". Overall Depth: 24". Overall Height: 47". Large Oven Size (W x D x H): 24" x 19" x 14". Small Oven Size (W x D x H): 16" x 19" x 14". Broiling Area: 12 3/8"w x 16"d. Leg Adjustment: 2" Maximum From 35 7/8" to 37 7/8". Shipping Weight: 400 Lbs. Net Weight: 350 Lbs.