Freestanding Countertop or Wall Mount 3-Tier Spice Rack Organizer for Storing Bottles of Spices, Sauce, Dressing, Condiments, Vitamins & More, Great for Kitchen, Cupboards, Cabinet, Pantry, Silver

STREAMLINED, STYLISH DESIGN: Simple, minimalist design complements a variety of modern design schemes. The gently curved barriers add a bit of softness to the streamlined, contemporary design. Finished in a variety of stylish colors, this wire spice rack will organize your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, or closet in style. THREE ROWS OF STORAGE: Store more with 3 rows of roomy shelves on this spice rack organizer for cabinet, kitchen, bathroom, pantry, and more. Though designed as a spice rack, this kitchen organizer also holds tea, coffee, condiments, and more. Use it in the pantry to hold variety of non-perishable items for a streamlined, organized closet. Alternatively, use it in the bathroom to hold vitamins, medicine, cosmetics, beauty accessories, creams, lotions, and more. OPEN DESIGN FOR OPTIMAL ORGANIZATION: The open wire design allows you to see each item, helping you locate what you need quickly. This system encourages you to keep your items tidy, and it shows off stylish and unique spice jars, tea containers, coffee bags, vitamins, makeup, beauty accessories, and more. OPTIONAL WALL MOUNT: This organizer can either sit on a countertop or be mounted to the wall, making it perfect for any home. Rubberized feet prevent sliding on the counter, and the four feet raise the rack off the resting surface. Subtle wall mounting brackets are built into the design for easy installation. Mounting hardware included; system is designed for mounting on wood. Alternative surfaces may require different mounting equipment. DIMENSIONS & CARE: 2.75" L X 13" W X 13.25" H; to clean, wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry.