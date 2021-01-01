AKDY 42" Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Floor Mount Tub Filler Handheld Bath Wand Shower Lever

Stress is gone when you shower with the AKDY 42? freestanding tub filler. Constructed of solid brass, the tall overhanging spout adds an air of modern design to your bath. With a lever style handle located on the right of the unit, this unit also has a handheld shower wand connected via a 60? stainless steel shower hose. Standing at 42.5 inches tall, this tub filler is 38.97 inches from the ground to spout, perfect for use on tall freestanding tubs. Finished in an elegant antique bronze, this unit is sure to be the shining accent for every modern shower set up. This product comes with a 1 year limited parts warranty as well as necessary mounting hardware.