NewAir Freestanding 50 Bottle Compressor Wine Fridge in Stainless Steel, Adjustable Racks and Exterior Digital Thermostat

The NewAir Freestanding 50 Bottle Wine Fridge is the best value for the money when it comes to keeping wine chilled. The quiet, powerful compressor keeps wine at the perfect temperature between 41 and 64 degrees, while the double-paned glass and exterior thermostat controls help keep in the cold for efficient operation. This fridge is equipped with removable racks that help to provide customized storage for up to 50 standard bottles. The sleek stainless-steel design looks great in any room of the house. Everyone deserves to get the most out of their wine. With the right storage, wine’s complexities come to life, which is why the NewAir baseline wine fridge was created. This single zone fridge comes with a compressor system to ensure your collection is kept at the perfect serving temperature. Enjoy your whites and reds to the fullest with a fridge that keeps the internal temperature consistent and has specific features that help preserve wine’s flavor and aroma.