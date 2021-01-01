From free spirit fabrics
FreeSpirit Quilt Fabrics How Do You Do Dot Parade Quilt Fabric, Taupe, Quilt Fabric By The Yard
Designed by Keiko Goke for FreeSpirit Fabrics this cotton print fabric belongs to the How Do You Do collection which features abstract and geometric prints in a playful color design. This cotton print fabric is perfect for quilting apparel and home decor accents. Colors include purple blue black grey yellow and white. 100% Cotton 45'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 45'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 45'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low