Freeport Outdoor Pendant Light by Chapman & Myers - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CO1164HTCP)

The Freeport Outdoor Pendant Light from Chapman & Myers brings generous illumination with a spacious, refined silhouette to match. The modern styled piece captures elements of traditional fixtures in a subdued approach. On top of its rectangular metal structure, the eyes are met with a protruding trim evoking that of a lanterns hood. Clear glass panels protect the lamping inside while adding an enduring reflective touch. Pleasing in their symmetry and geometric quality, short lamp holders hang at the center, bringing contrast to the clear lamping. Tubular, filamented lamps standing over the holders combine their textured radiance to produce a warm, engulfing glow. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Heritage Copper