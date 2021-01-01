Ergotech Freedom Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat, Perfect for home and office, Restores energy while standing, Ergonomic support to reduce aches and strains, Built to last, 3/4" Thick, 24x37, Black

Ergotech's Freedom Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat provides proper ergonomic support to reduce aches, strains & work-related injuries THE FOUNDATION OF COMFORT: Maintain productivity and morale while working from home without sacrificing energy or health WE PASSED THE TEST: Ergonomic study winner for reducing spinal compression & increasing flexibility PUT IN OVERTIME: The Standing Mat will never bottom out, delaminate or wear down | Bounce-back memory restores energy while standing DURABLE AND DECORATIVE: Sturdy enough for commercial spaces and aesthetically pleasing for your home office