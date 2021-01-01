From freedom and independence gifts co.

Freedom and Independence Gifts Co. Funny Jacked on Freedom Eagle Workout 4th of July Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Funny patriotic gift shows an American bald eagle with swole muscles and says jacked on freedom. Perfect for a gym workout, fitness training, or weightlifting. Ideal 4th of July gift for a personal trainer. Funny Jacked on Freedom Eagle Workout 4th of July Gift makes a perfect gift idea for Independence Day this July 4th. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com