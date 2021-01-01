PetSafe Freedom Aluminum Patio Panel Pet Door for Dogs and Cats, 96", Large-Tall, White

The pet door that lets your best friend explore! The PetSafe Freedom Patio Panel Pet Door lets your dog or cat play outside or take a potty break on their schedule. Perfect for apartments and rental homes, this pet door quickly installs in your existing sliding door tracks without cutting into a door or wall. The patio panel is available in 2 adjustable sizes to fit next to your human sliding glass door. If you and your furry friend ever move, you can easily remove the patio panel in one piece and take it with you. To lock your human door once the patio panel is installed, use the included latch kit. To choose when your pet comes and goes, use the closing panel to lock their pet door. This door is built with weather resistant aluminum, shatter resistant tempered glass and has a magnetic closure to help keep cold drafts and hot weather out. Your pet deserves the best. Trust PetSafe to help keep your pet healthy, safe and happy.