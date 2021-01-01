Free Standing Toilet Paper Roll Holder For Bathroom Storage

It is made of durable metal and its surface is electroplated. It is not easy to deform and rust and can provide you with long-term service. Using a freestanding design allows you to move it wherever you need it. The unique layout makes the extra toilet paper easy to access, and convenient to store up to two volumes while allocating one. Raised feet on the bottom keep roll paper off of the bathroom floor so they always stay clean and dry. Put it next to the toilet or in the corner, this modern decorative independent toilet paper holder will add a different style to your bathroom.