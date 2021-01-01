Free Standing Bathroom Storage Cabinet With Large Drawer

This bedside table cabinet with double doors is a suitable product for your family stuff storage. Firstly, it is made up of MDF, which is durable, environmentally friendly and could bring much stability; Secondly, it has 2 large inner adjustable shelves, allowing for the storage of towels, shampoo, or any other cosmetics in your bathroom, living room, bed room and entryway; Thirdly, it has modern and elegant appearance with white color, fully creating a simple and modern style for your house decoration. All in all, it could make your room much organized, simple and neat. Welcome to your purchase.