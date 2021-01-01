From the awareness merch
The Awareness Merch Free Palestine Go From My Homeland With Cool Fist Art Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cool text of free Palestine with fist art in a Palestinian flag and Arabic text. We stand with the Palestinian people for their freedom. This art is the best gift for all the Muslims who stand with Palestine for their freedom. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only