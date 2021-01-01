From haley tech ltd

Free Motion Darning Embroidery Foot for PFAFF#820544096 (Free Motion Foot Open Toe) 5BB5613

$14.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Free Motion Darning Embroidery Foot for PFAFF#820544096 (Free.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com