From east urban home
Free Beer Served Here Metal Bottle Opener
Beer bottle design fashioned to resemble an oversized beer bottle, this fun and functional bottle opener is a perfect addition to your home bar or man caveWith a built in cap catcher, this stylish bottle opener makes for easy cleanupOutfitted with two keyhole slots in the back, installation is a breezeThis wall mounted bottle opener is light to ship and easy to hangPrimary Material: MetalProduct Type: Bottle OpenerFinish: YellowCountry of Origin: ChinaOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Overall Product Weight: 1.35