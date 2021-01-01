Fredric 32.7" W Clothes Hanger with Casters

Features:1 Adjustable Height Hanger Rod4 casters for movementHanger Rod Extendable (Up to 16 inches)Product Type: Clothes Racks & Garment RacksPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Number of Adjustable Shelves: Drawers Included: NoGarment Rack Cover Included: NoZipper Closure: Finish: BlackWood Species: Wood Tone: Closet Rod Included: YesNumber of Rods: 1Expandable Closet Rod: YesAssembly and Installation Hardware Included: YesLead Free: YesCountry of Origin: TaiwanRolling: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Industrial Pipe Clothing Rack: YesSuit Coat Hanger Capacity: 13Standard Hanger Capacity: 33Spefications:Certifications: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Adjustable Height: YesMinimum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 36.8Maximum Overall Height - Top To Bottom: 66.4Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Adjustable Width: NoMinimum Overall Width - Side to Side: Maximum Overall Width - Side to Side: Overall Width - Side to Side: 32.7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16.9Overall Product Weight: 5.1Weight Capacity: 30Rod: YesAdjustable Length Rod: YesRod Length: Minimum Rod Length: 32Maximum Rod Length: 48Shelves: NoAdjustable Height Shelves: Shelf Height - Top to Bottom: Minimum Shelf Height: Maximum Shelf Height: Adjustable Width Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Minimum Shelf Width: Maximum Shelf Width: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Individual Shelf Weight Capacity: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Suggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: