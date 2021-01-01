Somertile FRC8PRCM Projectos Cloud Subway Floor and Wall Ceramic Tile, Matte Grey

Grade 1, first-quality ceramic tile for floor and wall use Glazed, slightly textured finish with a low sheen and uniform appearance in tone C. O. F. greater than . 50 is recommended for standard residential applications and is marginally skid resistant. Indoor use Completely frost resistant for indoor or outdoor applications; use a latex-modified thinset for acceptable bond strength All ceramic / porcelain and natural stone tile within coordinating series may be produced at different times which can cause variation in dye lot (color) and caliber (size) which is authentic to tile, Weight: 27.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: SomerTile