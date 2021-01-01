Fraxion3 LED Recessed Downlight by Lucifer Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (F3ST2A-00BK-90C14A27-40C1-PH)

Bring bright light to your indoor spaces with the elegant appeal of the Fraxion3 LED Recessed Downlight from Lucifer Lighting. This subtle minimalist fixture is recessed into its mounting surface, descending from a slender housing that offers enough clearance for lower ceilings and is designed for easy installation in a myriad of dÃ©cor styles. The Fraxion3 can work as a single statement but truly shines as part of an evenly-spaced series as it broadcasts a focused beam of downlight below. Founded in 1980, Lucifer Lighting is a multi-generational family-owned company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Each Lucifer Lighting fixture is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans and advanced technology to offer a sleek and functional piece for commercial and residential spaces alike. Driven by the desire to create lights that create experiences, the company offers a broad selection of expertly engineered decorative and architectural lighting to elevate modern interiors and highlight the best of a space. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black