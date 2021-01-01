Frawley 3 Piece Coffee Table Set

This 3-piece coffee table set features the honest charm of reclaimed wood for a sustainable addition to your rustic living room. It includes a coffee table, end table, and console table that are crafted from reclaimed, solid pine wood in a smoky taupe finish. The natural wood grain surface is treated by scoring and rubbing through the finish and marking it with a pin tool to create wormhole accents. Each table has an open shelf where you can keep baskets and family photos, while the sofa table has two drawers for even more storage space.