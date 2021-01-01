From cascadia
Cascadia Franklin Oil Burnished Bronze and Light Gold Farmhouse Dome Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | T0152
Franklin is a traditional barn light style piece that blends well with transitional, farmhouse, cottage, and loft interiors and exteriors. Bring a level of sophistication to your trendy urban style. Mount these dark sky compliant lights on your covered porch, entryway, or garage and experience this stylish look for yourself.