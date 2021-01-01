From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Franklin Assembled 12x42x.75 in. Shaker Decorative End Panel for Wall Kitchen Cabinet in Stained Manganite, Manganite Glaze Stain
Decorative furniture moldings and trim panels from Home Decorators Collection enable you to create that custom built-in look. The Matching Wall End Panel is constructed to match the door style and can be applied to the exposed side of a 12 in. deep wall cabinet to give a custom paneled effect. The natural character of the solid wood grain is enriched with a deep Manganite glazed finish. Color: Manganite Glaze Stain.