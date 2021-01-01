From home decorators collection

Home Decorators Collection Franklin Assembled 12x42x.75 in. Shaker Decorative End Panel for Wall Kitchen Cabinet in Stained Manganite, Manganite Glaze Stain

$101.78 on sale
($145.40 save 30%)
In stock
Decorative furniture moldings and trim panels from Home Decorators Collection enable you to create that custom built-in look. The Matching Wall End Panel is constructed to match the door style and can be applied to the exposed side of a 12 in. deep wall cabinet to give a custom paneled effect. The natural character of the solid wood grain is enriched with a deep Manganite glazed finish. Color: Manganite Glaze Stain.

