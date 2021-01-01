From ameriwood home

Ameriwood Home Franklin Gray Accent Table Set | 5062196PCOM

$160.16
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Keep essential items within arm’s reach with the Ameriwood Home Franklin Accent Table with 2 Drawers. This beautiful piece stands perfectly next to your sofa or bed. The Accent Table features 2 spacious drawers for storing remotes, coasters and other household items. Ameriwood Home Franklin Accent Table with 2 Drawers requires assembly upon delivery. Ameriwood Home Franklin Gray Accent Table Set | 5062196PCOM

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com