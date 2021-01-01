From homes: inside + out
Full Frank Leatherette Upholstered Bed Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out
Modern and sophisticated, the Homes: Inside + Out Frank Faux leather Upholstered Full Bed from HOMES: Inside + Out makes a smart addition to any bedroom. The sleek Faux leather upholstery and panel-stitched design exudes effortlessly chic style that will instantly tie your space together. You'll enjoy resting your head or back against the cushioned headboard while reading or watching your favorite TV shows in the padded comfort of your beautiful new bed. Supports up to 180lbs. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.