Francisca Round Metal Dining Table

New world glam meets elegant contemporary style with this uniquely designed dining table, by Louis Lara. Incorporating both a brushed steel and mirrored steel finish, this dining table is the perfect accent piece for your home! Louis A. Lara is recognized for the unique sculptural quality he brings to his work. Since 1986 he has designed award winning projects for both European and domestic manufacturers as well as private individuals. His designs are included in the permanent collections of design museums and have been published in innumerable design and trade publications as well as international design anthologies. They have appeared in dozens of major motion pictures as well as on the sets of today’s most popular TV shows.