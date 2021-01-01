Christopher Knight Home Francis Contemporary Fabric Round Ottoman, Charcoal and Gray

CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring button tufting, waffle stitching, and elegant upholstery, our round ottoman offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the seating offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. UPHOLSTERED: Our ottoman is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating for extra comfort. TURNED PINE WOOD BASE: Made with beautifully turned pine wood legs, this ottoman uses elegant curves and naturally light colors to create a stunning masterpiece. This exquisitely knotted wood offers both distinctive looks and strong, sturdy structure. Finished with a solid base, this ottoman gives you open storage space for your items. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This ottoman is 40.00” W x 40.00” D x 20.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming ottoman.