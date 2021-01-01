Frampton Cotterell 7 Piece Dining Set

Enjoy fine dining outdoors with this all-weather dining set. The eye-catching table omits a fresh new vibe with clean lines. The slim frames add modern structure to any location and the chairs lightweight, easy to transfer in or out of storage. All items are constructed with durable aluminum frames and weather-resistant materials so they’re built-to-last year after year. Whether you’re out enjoying the sunshine or dining under the stars, this dining set will help you feel ready for your next backyard event.