Tile can be easily and quickly installed over most clean, dry, existing indoor and outdoor floors, including ceramic tile and low pile carpet. Peel and stick installation means there is no adhesive needed resulting in no dry time, down time, VOCs, or odors. The only tools needed for installation are a measuring tape, chalk line, utility knife, and a contractor square. Excellent for basements, lofts, garages, dorm rooms, workout rooms, small businesses, mudrooms, work shops, play rooms, bonus rooms, storage areas, decks, and outdoor kitchens. Our proprietary FrayGuard technology locks fibers in place to prevent fraying. Class 1 Fire Rating makes Select Elements carpet tiles ideal for light commercial applications. Our carpet tile is made in the USA from Eco-fi, a fiber made from recycled plastic drinking bottles which ensures it will not fade, even in direct sunlight. Made in the USA - comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Foss Framework 15-Pack 24-in Shadow Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Gray | 7CDM93315PK