Framed Wall Art Mountains Matt.17:20

This inspiring and beautifully presented wall décor piece includes the words of Matthew 17:20 with the image of a very tall and rocky mountain. Textured wood frame has owl-brown barnwood color finish. Print and glass size is 10" x 20"; outer frame dimensions are 11 1/8" x 21 1/8" x 1 1/4". Hanger on back. Text of verse: If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, "move from here to there" and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.