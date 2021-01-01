From winegard
Framed Privacy Filter for 22 Widescreen Monitor PF220W9F
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Microlouver technology delivers world-class effective 'black out' privacy from side views outside the 60-degree viewing angle Nearly 20% more clarity than standard black Privacy Filters, the best level of clarity for monitors Easy to remove for collaboration, sharing or to clean as needed Reduces 35% of blue light transmission from the display Provides the highest contrast of Privacy Filters for monitors, creates an excellent viewing experience with whiter whites and blacker blacks